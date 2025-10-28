Youth Asian Games: Weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi breaks world record

NEW DELHI: Weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi broke the world youth record in clean and jerk on the way to clinching gold in the girls’ 44kg category at the Youth Asian Games. The 16-year-old lifted 92kg in clean and jerk to set the world youth record, and 66kg in snatch to aggregate 158kg to take the top podium spot in the competition. On a day when India also struck silver in boys’ 60kg category, the teenage Priteesmita first lifted 87kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk lift. She improved it by three kilograms in her second lift and finally successfully heaved 92kgs for the record. In snatch, following her successful lift of 66kg, she failed in her next two attempts of 68kg and 69kg. Agencies

Also Read: SKY’s free-spirited character perfectly matches T20 cricket’s essence: Gambhir