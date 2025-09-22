Youth ODI: India U19 beat Australia U19

Brisbane: Unbeaten fifties by Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi powered India U19 to a commanding seven-wicket win over Australia U19 in the first Youth ODI at the Ian Healy Oval on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kundu, who was later adjudged Player of the Match, struck a fluent 87 off 74 balls, laced with five sixes and eight fours, while Trivedi chipped in with a composed 61 off 69 deliveries, studded with eight boundaries. Their unbroken 152-run partnership for the fourth wicket was key to India chasing 226 with 117 balls to spare, especially after a brief wobble early.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Australia could only manage to post 225/9, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort from India. Henil Patel led the attack with figures of 3-38, while Kanishk Chouhan (2-39), Kishan Kumar (2-59), and RS Ambrish (1-50) were amongst the wicket-takers.

India now lead the Youth ODI series 1-0, with the next match scheduled to be held at the same venue on Wednesday. IANS

