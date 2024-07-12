Yuzvendra Chahal felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for T20 World Cup Win

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini met Yuzvendra Chahal, a member of the T-20 Cricket World Cup winning team in Gurugram on Thursday. The Chief Minister congratulated the cricketer on winning the T-20 World Cup and wished him success in his future endeavours. The Chief Minister also honoured Chahal at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram by presenting him with an Idol of Lord Krishna and a shawl. The Chief Minister adorned Chahal with a medal and expressed his delight, encouraging him to continue bringing glory to Haryana both nationally and internationally.

Chief Minister also announced plans to soon organise a felicitation ceremony for Paralympic athletes and other sportspersons who have made Haryana proud. IANS

