Yuzvendra Chahal reaches Jasprit Bumrah’s record of most three-wicket hauls in Indian Premier League

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reached Jasprit Bumrah’s record for most three-wicket hauls in the Indian Premier League with his strong spell against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Chahal was effective and economical in his outing at the Wankhede Stadium as he struck thrice and conceded just 11 runs in his four-over spell. With figures of 3/11, Chahal claimed his 20th three-wicket haul and rose to the top of the summit alongside Bumrah, who also has 20 three-wicket hauls to his name.

Former MI pace icon, Lasith Malinga is the player closest to Bumrah and Chahal’s tally with a total of 19 three-wicket hauls.

During his record-breaking outing, Chahal picked up crucial wickets of Tilak Varma, MI skipper Hardik Pandya and Gerald Coetzee.

RR skipper Sanju Samson introduced Chahal in the attack and the spinner broke a 56-run partnership stand as he removed Pandya for 34 in his second over.

In the 14th over, Chahal again did the trick for Rajasthan as he removed well-set dangerous batter Tilak for 32. The onus then fell on Tim David to provide a good finish for the Mumbai Indians.

Chahal baited Gerald Coetzee into playing a risky shot and Hetmyer completed the catch at cover. His sensational spell combined with a fierce pace attack led by Trent Boult reduced MI to their lowest total in IPL 2024 - 125/9. (ANI)

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yuzvendra Chahal grabs six wickets in Haryana’s win

Also Watch: