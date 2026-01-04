Zhang Zhizhen sparkles in China’s United Cup win over Belgium

SYDNEY: Zhang Zhizhen produced a stirring performance on Saturday to overcome Zizou Bergs in a comeback victory as China edged Belgium at the mixed teams United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney.

After Zhu Lin lost in straight sets to Elise Mertens in the women's singles, an inspired Zhang proved he had returned to full fitness with a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 7-5 win in a match lasting almost three hours.

Zhang and Zhu then teamed up to defeat Bergs and Mertens in a thrilling mixed doubles match, prevailing 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-6 as China emerged victorious in Group B to open competition play.

Earlier, Zhu hoped to start the new season by recapturing the form that saw her rise to a career-high ranking of 31 in 2023.

But the 31-year-old was helpless against the accuracy of Mertens, who moved her from side to side by hitting the lines. 20th-ranked Mertens came out blazing as she won five of the first six games to set the tone.

Mertens, more noted for her doubles prowess, was in superb touch and capitalized on an error-strewn performance from Zhu, who sprayed wide at the net to slump to a dispiriting 6-2, 6-2 defeat in one hour, 18 minutes.

China face Canada in the night session on Sunday. Agencies

Also Read: Premier League: McGinn’s brace leads Aston Villa past Nottingham Forest