Zheng and Andreeva Withdraw from Wuhan Open Following China Open Final

New Delhi: Zheng Qinwen and Mirra Andreeva have withdrawn from the Wuhan Open after contesting the China Open final in Beijing, with the former citing a right shoulder injury and the latter opting out because of a change in schedule. Zheng defeated Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday to become the first Chinese player to win the China Open. The triumph also marked her maiden WTA 1000 title and her first singles crown since winning in Tokyo in 2024. IANS

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