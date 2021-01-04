Zimbabwe Cricket halt all cricket activities

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily halted all cricket activities in the country after a spike in Covid-19 cases prompted to government to impose a fresh lockdown.



ZC said that its men's domestic T20 tournament, which was set to get underway on January 4, now stands postponed.

"This is a very challenging situation, but ZC's aim is to reschedule all the affected events and fixtures - including the elite men's domestic T20 competition which was scheduled to begin this Monday - for them to be played as soon as it is deemed safe to do so," ZC said in a statement.

Zimbabwe's last international assignment was a six-match limited overs series in Pakistan in November 2020. The country has reportedly recorded 1,342 positive cases and 29 deaths in the space of one week. IANS

