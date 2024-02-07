Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to host India for T20I series in July: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

New Delhi: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that Zimbabwe will host India for a five-match T20I series in July.

The five-match series is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 14 at Harare Sport Club in Harare. The confirmation of this tour comes after productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, with the primary objective of fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing boards, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) statement read.

Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again. IANS

