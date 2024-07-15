Zimbabwe gotta rectify problems at the top; attitude is a grey area: Sikandar Raza

Harare: After losing T20I series to India, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said the side have to rectify their problems at the top of the order with the bat, adding that attitude on the field is also a grey area for them to work on in future. Zimbabwe won the opening match by 13 runs, but let go of the early advantage to lose the series. “I thought Blessing (Muzarabani) bowled well the whole series. Batting-wise, we are still below-par, but we are starting to rectify the problems at the top. You are going to have bad games here and there. The grey area for me will remain our attitude in the field, we are still making a lot of mistakes, that's controllable, we are going to keep working hard and hopefully keep getting better,” said Raza after the match ended. IANS

