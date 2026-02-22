Zinedine Zidane to become France Coach after FIFA WC 2026

PARIS: France legend Zinedine Zidane is set to take over as coach of the French men’s national team after FIFA World Cup 2026, according to local media reports.

The 1998 Ballon d’Or winner has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation (FFF) to take over from Didier Deschamps, who guided Les Blues to consecutive World Cup finals, winning the 2018 edition.

Zidane, who last managed Real Madrid in 2021, won the 1998 World Cup with France as a player, and finished as runner-up in the 2006 edition of the quadrennial tournament, where he was infamously sent off in the final.

He had previously also expressed interest in coaching the French side.

“I’m sure I’ll get back into coaching,” Zidane had said at an event last year, adding, “I’m not saying it’s going to happen now, but what I want one day is to coach the national team.” Agencies

