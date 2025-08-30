Zlatan Ibrahimovic receive honours ahead of UEFA Champions League

Monte Carlo: Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic got honoured with the UEFA President Award on Thursday before the commencement of the Champions League draw in Monaco.

The award was given to the 43-year-old legend for his "exemplary achievements on and off the pitch" in a senior career spanning from 1999 to 2023. Taking to their official X handle, UEFA posted, "Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the winner of the 2025 UEFA President's Award, which recognises exemplary achievements on and off the pitch."

Ibrahimovic scored 511 goals in 866 club games as well as 62 goals in 122 games for his country. Ibrahimovic started his journey at Malmo FF in 1999 after leaving for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001. He then commenced a career that has included leading European teams, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. He won top-tier titles like La Liga with Barcelona, Ligue 1 with PSG, Series A with Inter Milan and AC Milan. However, a Premier League win in the UK and a UEFA Champions League title eluded him.

Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, Ibrahimovic quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

The England football giants Chelsea were also honoured at the season kick-off for completing the 'European set', i.e., becoming the first team to win all six UEFA men's club titles. (ANI)

