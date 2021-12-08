David Warner nominated for 'ICC Player of Month' for November

DUBAI: Pakistan's Abid Ali, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and Australian opener David Warner have been nominated for the 'ICC Player of the Month' for November following their performances in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and the subsequent Test series. IANS



