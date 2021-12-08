Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

David Warner nominated for 'ICC Player of Month' for November

David Warner nominated for ICC Player of Month for November

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  8 Dec 2021 7:55 AM GMT

DUBAI: Pakistan's Abid Ali, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and Australian opener David Warner have been nominated for the 'ICC Player of the Month' for November following their performances in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and the subsequent Test series. IANS

