Virat Kohli Becomes Only Cricketer To Win 50 Int'l Matches Across All Formats

Mumbai: Virat Kohli has created history by becoming the first man to register 50 victories in each format of the game i.e T20, ODI (One Day International), and Test match.

This achievement got unlocked after India scored a thumping victory against New Zealand in the second test match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won by a huge margin of 372 runs and clinched the two-match test series 1-0.

Kohli has 153 ODI wins and 59 T20 wins under his belt making him the only cricketer to achieve this feat. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the twitter and congratulated him.

Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/51zC4hceku — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021

With this resounding victory, Kohli has registered his 11th successive Test series triumph from as many as he played in India as a captain. It is to be noted that India has maintained their clean sheet against the Kiwis at-home test series.

The win at the Wankhede is the India's 4th successive Test series while the win over the Black Caps at home is overall 14th. The Kiwis last defeated the Men in Blue in a test match back in 1988 at the same venue.

India also reclaimed the No.1 spot in ICC Test Rankings from New Zealand. The Kiwis had defeated India to become the first-ever World Test Champions back in June 2021.

Skipper Kohli had missed the first test match held in Kanpur but turned around his side's fortune in the second test match. It was India's biggest win as they won by 372 runs thereby creating another record.

"To come back with a win again it's a great feeling as a team and for me returning as a captain as well. It was just a clinical performance which we have seen in the past. You want individuals to step up and in this match they did it," he said during the presentation.

