Manchester United edge Palace; Spurs have it easy

LONDON: Brazilian midfielder Fred curled in a 77th-minute winner as Ralf Rangnick made a winning start as Manchester United's interim manager with a 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.



United had struggled to create clear chances against Patrick Vieira's well-drilled side but the oft-criticised Fred beat Vincente Guaita with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box after being set up by substitute Mason Greenwood.

Palace should have gone ahead minutes earlier but Jordan Ayew missed from point-blank range at the back post after James Tomkins had headed down a corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo started and played the full game, but was not allowed a clear look at the Palace's goal.

United moved up to sixth place in the table on 24 points, three behind fourth-placed West Ham United. Palace slipped to 12th on 16 points.

An early goal from Lucas Moura and two after half-time from Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min ensured a third successive Premier League win for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Norwich City 3-0 at home.

Victory lifted Spurs into fifth place with 25 points from 14 matches, 10 points off the top of the table but with a game in hand, as new manager Antonio Conte continued to make an impact.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford marked his return from injury with a goal in added time as they snatched a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford in a high-intensity match at Elland Road. Agencies

