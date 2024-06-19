AAU Invites Tender for Repairing And Renovation Of Existing Internal Roads With Interlocking Concrete Block - 2024_AAU_37636_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing And Renovation Of Existing Internal Roads With Interlocking Concrete Block and other online tender notices published by the Assam agriculture university

About AAU

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

About Tender

Assam Agricultural University requests a proposal for the tenders for Repairing And Renovation Of Existing Internal Roads With Interlocking Concrete Block.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AAU_37636_1

Tendering Authority: Assam agriculture university

Brief: Repairing And Renovation Of Existing Internal Roads With Interlocking Concrete Block Pavement (Icbp) Pathway At Icr Farm At Aau, Jorhat 785013 : Icr Farm, Aau, Jorhat

Description: repairing and renovation of existing internal roads with interlocking concrete block pavement (icbp) pathway at icr farm at aau, jorhat 785013 : icr farm, aau, jorhatopen tender assam agricultural university||directorate of physical plants

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 37.66 Lacs

EMD: INR 75.32 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 17-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 28-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024

Opening Date: 09-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer, DPP, AAU

Contact Address: O/o DPP AAU JORHAT