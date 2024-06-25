AAU Invites Tender for Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Jorhat

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Jorhat and other online tender notices published by the Assam agriculture university
Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.
Assam Agricultural University requests a proposal for the tenders for Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Jorhat.
Tendering Authority: Assam agriculture university
Brief: Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Aau, Jorhat
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Last Date for Submission: 08-07-2024
Opening Date: 08-07-2024
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India