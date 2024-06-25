AAU Invites Tender for Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Jorhat

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Jorhat and other online tender notices published by the Assam agriculture university

About AAU

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

About Tender

Assam Agricultural University requests a proposal for the tenders for Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Jorhat.

Tender Details

Tendering Authority: Assam agriculture university

Brief: Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Solar Panel Street Lights at Aau, Jorhat

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 08-07-2024

Opening Date: 08-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.