AEGCL , Assam Invite Tenders for Supply of Terminal Equipment and Other Materials in Kukurmara GSS of AEGCL

About AEGCL

AEGCL mission is to Transmission of power in large quantity with affordable price as per the expectation of customers, Government of Assam and AERC. Increase transmission network need based to meet demand of the State in 2032. Adoption of best Construction and O&M practices supported by system driven processes enabled by cutting edge IT solutions. Diversification of business in providing consultancy on construction and maintenance services and entering business in Telecommunication and other emerging areas so as to achieve optimum utilization of assets and generation of additional revenue. Develop skilled and satisfied human resources, fostering a service oriented attitude to its stake holders and empowered to meet need in the changing scenarios. Building Research and Development wing for adoption of new technology. Discharge the social responsibility with commitment on Environment Protection, Health, Safety, Energy conservation and Community Development. To establish as one of the transparent entity in the Country with total honor to Whistle Blower Policy.

About Tender

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited, Assam Invite Tenders for Supply of Terminal Equipment and Other Materials in 400 kv Kukurmara GSS of AEGCL

Tender Details

Tendering Authority Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited Brief supply of terminal equipment and other materials in 400 kv kurmarpara gss of aegcl - 400kv tie ct, 400kv line cvt 3 core, 400kv line and transformer ct 5 core, 2000-1000-500/ 1-1-1-1-1, 400kv la with counter, 5 400kv sf6 circuit breaker(with pir). 400kv sf6 circuit breaker(with out pir), oip condenser type tv bushing for 315mva auto transformer52kv/3150a, oip condenser type hv bushing for 50mva auto transformer – 245kv/800a, oip condenser type lv bushing for 50mva auto transformer – 145kv/800a, relay: ret670(with reverse power protection) - 1mrk004816-ac

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 2.14 CR. EMD INR 2.13 Lacs

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission 16-12-2021 Opening Date 16-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1 Guwahati, Assam, India

Official document

