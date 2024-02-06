AIDCL Invites Tender for Cleaning and Maintenance of Utility Area in Sonitpur - 2024_ICD_35902_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Cleaning and Maintenance of Utility Area in Sonitpur and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited

About AIDCL

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956. The objective of the Corporation as laid down while forming the Corporation are as follows:

To promote, establish and execute industries / projects or enterprises for manufacture and production of plant and machinery tools, implements etc. which in the opinion of the company are likely to promote.

To promote and operate schemes for industrial development of Assam.

To aid, assist and finance any industrial undertaking, project or enterprise whether owned or run by Government, statutory body, private company or individual with capital credit, means or resources for prosecution of its works and business.

About Tender

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited Requests for Cleaning and Maintenance of Utility Area in Sonitpur .

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ICD_35902_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Cleaning And Maintenance Of The Utility Area (Approach Road, Internal Roads And Drains And Admn. Building Premises, Etc.) At Industrial Growth Centre, Balipara, Dist. Sonitpur, Assam

Description: cleaning and maintenance of the utility area (approach road, internal roads and drains and admn. building premises, etc.) at industrial growth centre, balipara, dist. sonitpur, assam 784101 : igc balipara open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 15.94 Lacs

EMD: INR 32.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 320.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-02-2024

Opening Date: 26-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director

Contact Address: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.(AIDC), R.G.Baruah Road, Guwahati-24