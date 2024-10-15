APGCL Invites Tender for Construction of Precast Boundary Wall for Length of 701 M In the Eastern Side - 2024_APGCL_39822_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Precast Boundary Wall for Length of 701 M In the Eastern Side and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

About APGCL

Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. was constituted after unbundling of ASEB in Dec 2004 through State Power Sector Reform Programme under the provision of Electricity Act'2003. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained w.e.f. 29th April 2004. The final Transfer scheme was implemented on Aug'2005 with a new Company Balance Sheet w.e.f. April 2005. The company is mainly responsible for maximum energy generation to meet up the energy demand in the state.

About Tender

Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction of Precast Boundary Wall for Length of 701 M In the Eastern Side.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_APGCL_39822_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

Brief: construction of precast boundary wall for length of 701 m in the eastern side of ntps, apgcl namrup, district- dibrugarh

Description: construction of precast boundary wall for length of 701 786622 : ntps, namrup open tender assam power generation company limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.05 CR.

EMD: INR 2.09 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.10 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 08-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-10-2024

Opening Date: 24-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM (Hydro and Civil)

Contact Address: 3rd Floor, Bijulee Bhawan, Paltan Bazar, Guwahati-01