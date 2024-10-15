APGCL Invites Tender for Height Raising/ Shifting Of 220kv Mirza-Sarusajai D/C Transmission Line for Elevated Corridor - 2024_AEGCL_39031_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Height Raising/ Shifting Of 220kv Mirza-Sarusajai D/C Transmission Line for Elevated Corridor and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

About APGCL

Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. was constituted after unbundling of ASEB in Dec 2004 through State Power Sector Reform Programme under the provision of Electricity Act'2003. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained w.e.f. 29th April 2004. The final Transfer scheme was implemented on Aug'2005 with a new Company Balance Sheet w.e.f. April 2005. The company is mainly responsible for maximum energy generation to meet up the energy demand in the state.

About Tender

Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for Height Raising/ Shifting Of 220kv Mirza-Sarusajai D/C Transmission Line for Elevated Corridor.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AEGCL_39031_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : height raising/ shifting of 220kv mirza-sarusajai d/c transmission line for elevated corridor of railway line near deepor beel area under deposit scheme-package a

Description: height raising/ shifting of 220kv mirza-sarusajai d/c transmission line for elevated corridor of railway line near deepor beel area under deposit scheme-package a 781131 : deepor beel area near pamuhi open tender assam electricity grid corporation ltd||cgm (t and t)

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.32 CR.

EMD: INR 8.64 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-10-2024

Opening Date: 19-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief General Manager, OnM (LAR)

Contact Address: Bijulee Bhawan, Platan Bazar