APGCL Invites Tenders for Dismantling of Existing Fouress Engineering Make Diverter Damper - 2024_APGCL_38203_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for Dismantling of Existing Fouress Engineering Make Diverter Damper and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Dismantling of Existing Fouress Engineering Make Diverter Damper and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited
Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. was constituted after unbundling of ASEB in Dec 2004 through State Power Sector Reform Programme under the provision of Electricity Act'2003. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained w.e.f. 29th April 2004. The final Transfer scheme was implemented on Aug'2005 with a new Company Balance Sheet w.e.f. April 2005. The company is mainly responsible for maximum energy generation to meet up the energy demand in the state.
Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for dismantling of existing fouress engineering make diverter damper and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 01 (one) no. new diverter damper for the ge make 62.25 mw frame 6fa gas turbine unit of namrup replacement power plant (nrpp)
Reference No: 2024_APGCL_38203_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited
Brief: corrigendum : dismantling of existing fouress engineering make diverter damper and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 01 (one) no. new diverter damper for the ge make 62.25 mw frame 6fa gas turbine unit of namrup replacement power plant (nrpp)
Description: apgcl/cgm (gen)/2024-25/diverter damper nrpp/13 786622 : nrpp, apgcl, namrup
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 18.53 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 18.50 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 06-09-2024
Opening Date: 07-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Namrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CGM (Gen), APGCL
Contact Address: 3rd Floor, Bijulee Bhawan, APGCL, Paltanbazar, Guwahati-781001