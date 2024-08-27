APGCL Invites Tenders for Dismantling of Existing Fouress Engineering Make Diverter Damper - 2024_APGCL_38203_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for Dismantling of Existing Fouress Engineering Make Diverter Damper and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Dismantling of Existing Fouress Engineering Make Diverter Damper and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

About APGCL

Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. was constituted after unbundling of ASEB in Dec 2004 through State Power Sector Reform Programme under the provision of Electricity Act'2003. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained w.e.f. 29th April 2004. The final Transfer scheme was implemented on Aug'2005 with a new Company Balance Sheet w.e.f. April 2005. The company is mainly responsible for maximum energy generation to meet up the energy demand in the state.

About Tender

Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for dismantling of existing fouress engineering make diverter damper and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 01 (one) no. new diverter damper for the ge make 62.25 mw frame 6fa gas turbine unit of namrup replacement power plant (nrpp)

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_APGCL_38203_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : dismantling of existing fouress engineering make diverter damper and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 01 (one) no. new diverter damper for the ge make 62.25 mw frame 6fa gas turbine unit of namrup replacement power plant (nrpp)

Description: apgcl/cgm (gen)/2024-25/diverter damper nrpp/13 786622 : nrpp, apgcl, namrup

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 18.53 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 18.50 Thousand

Get Finance For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 06-09-2024

Opening Date: 07-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Namrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM (Gen), APGCL

Contact Address: 3rd Floor, Bijulee Bhawan, APGCL, Paltanbazar, Guwahati-781001

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.