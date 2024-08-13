APTDCL Invites Tender for Construction Work of Observation Home at Sonitpur District - 2024_WPTBC_38356_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Work of Observation Home at Sonitpur District under Mission Vatsalya of Css and other online tender notices published by the Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

About APTDCL

Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited is a government undertaking and was established in the year 1975 under the Indian Companies Act,1956. Our esteemed Corporation falls under the Department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Other Backward Classes, Government of Assam.

About Tender

Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the proposal for administrative approval of rs. 134.935 lakhs for construction work of observation home at sonitpur district under mission vatsalya of css.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_38356_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited

784001 : sonitpur district

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender document

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.35 CR.

EMD: INR 2.70 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.70 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024

Opening Date: 19-08-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director

Contact Address: Managing Director at APTDCLtd. Ganeshguri, Guwahati - 05

