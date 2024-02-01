ASDCSC Invites Tender for Construction Of Additional Classroom in Kamrup-2024_WPTBC_35767_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Additional Classroom in Kamrup and other online tender notices published by the Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of Additional Classroom in Kamrup and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited.

About ASDCSC

The Assam State Dev.Corpn.for SC Ltd. was established in the year 1975 with an objective to accelerate the pace of economic development of scheduled castes people of the state under the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Govt. of Assam. Initially the corporation was established with an authorized share capital of Rs.1.00 crore. Subsequently the authorized share capital of the Corporation was raised to Rs.10.00 crore contributed by Govt. of Assam and Govt. of India at the ratio of 51:49. But at present the authorized share capital of the corporation is Rs.20.00 crore and the paid up share capital of. Rs.10.10 crore contributed by both state Govt. and Govt. of India.

About Tender

Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited requests a proposal for the Construction Of Bir Raja Bhagadatta Prakalpa Bora Gaon At Pashim Bora Gaon At Guwahati, Kamrup M

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_WPTBC_35778_1

Tendering Authority- Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited

Brief- Construction Of Bir Raja Bhagadatta Prakalpa Bora Gaon At Pashim Bora Gaon At Guwahati, Kamrup M

Description- construction of bir raja bhagadatta prakalpa bora gaon at pashim bora gaon at guwahati, kamrup m 781006 : kamrup m limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost- INR 24.99 Lacs

EMD- INR 49.98 Thousand

Document Fee- INR 750.00

Get Finance- For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection- 29-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection- 05-02-2024

Last Date for Submission- 05-02-2024

Opening Date- 05-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- MD ASDC FOR SC LTD

Contact Address- DISPUR, GUWAHATI-06

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of Additional Classroom and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Road Department﻿