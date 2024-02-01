ASDCSC Invites Tender for Construction Of Additional Classroom in Morigaon-2024_WPTBC_35778_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Additional Classroom in Morigaon and other online tender notices published by the Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited.
The Assam State Dev.Corpn.for SC Ltd. was established in the year 1975 with an objective to accelerate the pace of economic development of scheduled castes people of the state under the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Govt. of Assam. Initially the corporation was established with an authorized share capital of Rs.1.00 crore. Subsequently the authorized share capital of the Corporation was raised to Rs.10.00 crore contributed by Govt. of Assam and Govt. of India at the ratio of 51:49. But at present the authorized share capital of the corporation is Rs.20.00 crore and the paid up share capital of. Rs.10.10 crore contributed by both state Govt. and Govt. of India.
Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited requests a proposal for the Construction Of Additional Classroom At Charaibari Hs School, Morigaon Lac, Dist Morigaon
Reference No.- 2024_WPTBC_35778_1
Tendering Authority- Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited
Brief- Construction Of Additional Classroom At Charaibari Hs School, Morigaon Lac, Dist Morigaon
Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)
Estimated Cost- INR 25.00 Lacs
EMD- INR 50.00 Thousand
Document Fee- INR 750.00
Start Date of Document Collection- 29-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection- 05-02-2024
Last Date for Submission- 05-02-2024
Opening Date- 05-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location1- Morigaon, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional)- MD ASDC FOR SC LTD
Contact Address- DISPUR, GUWAHATI-06
