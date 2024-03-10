Assam University Invites Tender for Expression of Interest for Construction of Shed with Truss - 2024_AUS_799353_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Expression of Interest for Construction of Shed with Truss and other online tender notices published by the Assam University.

About Assam University

Assam University is a collegiate central public university located at Silchar, Assam, India. It was founded in the year 1994 by the provisions of an act enacted by the Parliament of India. Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha is the Chancellor, the Governor of Assam is the Chief Rector and the President of India is acting as the Visitor of the university. The university has sixteen schools which offer Humanities, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Information Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Technology and Management Studies. There are 42 departments under these sixteen schools. The five districts under the jurisdiction of Assam University have 73 undergraduate colleges as of 31 March 2020. Assam University is an institutional signatory to the Global Universities Network for Innovation (GUNI), Barcelona and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) for its commitment to educational social responsibilities.

Assam University is the second Central University of Assam after Tezpur University. Both were established in 1994.

The main campus, in an area of 600 acres (2.4 km2), is located at Dorgakuna, about 20 km from Silchar, while a second campus, Diphu Campus, has an area of 90 acres, in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

About Tender

Assam University requests a proposal for the tender for Expression of Interest for Construction of Shed with Truss.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AUS_799353_1

Tendering Authority: Assam University

Brief: Expression Of Interest For Construction Of Shed With Truss And Profile Sheet Over Block-Ii Of Examination Building, Horizontal Extension Of Netaji Mukta Mancha And Construction Of Ceiling, Flooring Works With 2 Nos. Of Toilet Block And Electrification

Description: expression of interest for construction of shed with truss and profile sheet over block-ii of examination building, horizontal extension of netaji mukta mancha and construction of ceiling, flooring works with 2 nos. of toilet block and electrification 788011 : assam university silchar open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.67 CR.

Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-03-2024

Opening Date: 15-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Registrar

Contact Address: ASSAM UNIVERSITY SILCHAR