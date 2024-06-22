Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission Invites Tender for Paper-Based Printing Services - GEM/2024/B/5071633

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Paper-Based Printing Services and other online tender notices published by the Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission.
Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (A.S.S.A.M) was established in the year 2001 as a registered society under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860 for implementation of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Assam. Providing education to all children of the age group 6-14 years has been a directive principle of the Constitution of India. For achieving the goal of Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE), the Constitutional obligation (86th Amendment Act) of providing free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of 6-14 years and the formulation of National Policy of Education 1996 (NPE), Government of India launched a number of schemes and programmes. These included Operation Black Board (OBB), Shiksha Karmi Project (SKP), Andhra Pradesh Primary Education Project (APPEP), Bihar Education Project (BEP), U.P Basic Education Project (UPBEP), Mahila Samakhya (MS), Lok Jumbish Project, Teacher Education Scheme (TES), which put in place a decentralized system of teacher support through District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) and District Primary Education Programme (DPEP). In the year 2000- 01, Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) was launched through out the country for ensuring Universalisation of Elementary Education.
Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission requests a proposal for the tender for the Paper-Based Printing Services - Printing With Material; Register; Manufacturer Of Exercise Booknote Bookpaper And Paper Product - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5071633
Tendering Authority: Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 32.36 CR.
Document Fee: INR
/
Last Date for Submission: 11-07-2024
Opening Date: 11-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Address: Education Department Assam