Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission Invites Tender for Paper-Based Printing Services - GEM/2024/B/5071633

About Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (A.S.S.A.M) was established in the year 2001 as a registered society under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860 for implementation of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Assam. Providing education to all children of the age group 6-14 years has been a directive principle of the Constitution of India. For achieving the goal of Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE), the Constitutional obligation (86th Amendment Act) of providing free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of 6-14 years and the formulation of National Policy of Education 1996 (NPE), Government of India launched a number of schemes and programmes. These included Operation Black Board (OBB), Shiksha Karmi Project (SKP), Andhra Pradesh Primary Education Project (APPEP), Bihar Education Project (BEP), U.P Basic Education Project (UPBEP), Mahila Samakhya (MS), Lok Jumbish Project, Teacher Education Scheme (TES), which put in place a decentralized system of teacher support through District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) and District Primary Education Programme (DPEP). In the year 2000- 01, Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) was launched through out the country for ensuring Universalisation of Elementary Education.

About Tender

Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission requests a proposal for the tender for the Paper-Based Printing Services - Printing With Material; Register; Manufacturer Of Exercise Booknote Bookpaper And Paper Product - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5071633

Tendering Authority: Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission

Description: register; manufacturer of exercise booknote bookpaper andpaper product

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 32.36 CR.

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 11-07-2024

Opening Date: 11-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Education Department Assam

Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.