BRO Invites Tender for Construction and Upgradation of Balance Work on Tato - Menchuka Road - 2024_BRO_646004_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction and Upgradation of Balance Work on Tato - Menchuka Road and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction and Upgradation of Balance Work on Tato - Menchuka Road and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Border Road Organisation.

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Construction and Upgradation of Balance Work on Tato - Menchuka Road .

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_646004_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Construction And Upgradation Of Balance Work On Tato - Menchuka Road (Design Chainage From Km 33.100 To Km 41.175 (Net Length-8.175 Km) And Existing Chainage From Km 36.000 To Km 45.100) To 2-Lane With Hard Shoulders Under Project Brahmank

Description: construction and upgradation of balance work on tato menchuka road (design chainage from km 33.100 to km 41.175 (net length 8.175 km) and existing chainage from km 36.000 to km 45.100) to 2 lane with hard shoulders under project brahmank 791102 : tato mechuka road open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per RFP

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 54.12 CR.

EMD: INR 54.12 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 25-04-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 04-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 25-04-2024

Opening Date: 26-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (P) Brahmank

Contact Address: HQ CE (P) Brahmank Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh Pin-791102