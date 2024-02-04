BRO Invites Tender for Construction Of 2 Lane 386 Mtr Long Extradosed Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh - 2023_BRO_625932_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of 2 Lane 386 Mtr Long Extradosed Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Construction Of 2 Lane 386 Mtr Long Extradosed Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_BRO_625932_2

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Construction Of 2 Lane 386 Mtr Long Extradosed Bridge Over River Siang At Design Km 2pt908 And 63pt50 Mtr Span Major Bridge At Design Km 2pt590 In Between Km 118.8 Junction Of Nh 513 With Yingkiong To Moying Village Junction At Km 93.50 On Ddm Rd

Description: construction of 2 lane 386 mtr long extradosed bridge over river siang at design km 2.908 and 63.50 mtr span major bridge at design km 2.590 in between km 118.8 junction of nh 513 with yingkiong to moying village junction at km 93.50 on ddm rd bmk 791102 : ynigkiong open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per RFP

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 139.65 CR.

EMD: INR 1.40 CR.

Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-02-2024

Opening Date: 23-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (P) Brahmank

Contact Address: HQ C E(P) Brahmank, Pasighat, Arumachal Pradesh