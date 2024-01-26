BRO Invites Tender for Improvement of Road in Kokrajhar, Assam - 2024_BoTC_35666_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Improvement of Road in Kokrajhar, Assam and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance
Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Improvement of Road in Kokrajhar, Assam.
Reference No: 2024_BoTC_35666_1
Tendering Authority: Bodoland Territorial Council
Brief: Imp Of Road Podmobil Village To Buntru House With 2 Nos Hume Pipe Under 15th Fc For The Year 2023-24
Description: imp of road podmobil village to buntru house with 2 nos hume pipe under 15th fc for the year 2023-24 783347 : dotma open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer to Bid Document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 22.77 Lacs
EMD: INR 45.55 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 475.00 /
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 14-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 14-02-2024
Opening Date: 15-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Director PNRD BTC Kokrajhar
Contact Address: Director PNRD BTC Kokrajhar