BRO Invites Tender for Providing, Laying of Road in Arunachal Pradesh - 2024_BRO_640461_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Providing, Laying of Road in Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Providing, Laying of Road in Arunachal Pradesh and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Border Road Organisation.

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Providing, Laying of Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_640461_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Providing, Laying And Compacting 30mm Thick (Bc) And Correction Work With 50 Mm Thick (Dbm) Between Km 10.00 To 47.850 On Road Lumla- Tashigaon Under 127 Rcc/42 Brtf/ Vartak In State Of Arunachal Pradesh

Description: providing, laying and compacting 30mm thick (bc) and correction work with 50 mm thick (dbm) between km 10.00 to 47.850 on road lumla- tashigaon under 127 rcc/42 brtf/ vartak in state of arunachal pradesh 784001 : km 10.00 to 47.850 on road lumla- tashigaon open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 9.55 CR.

EMD: INR 8.03 Lacs

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 12-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-02-2024

Opening Date: 27-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CHIEF ENGINEER PROJECT VARTAK

Contact Address: HQ CE(P) VARTAK, TEZPUR, SONITPUR,78400