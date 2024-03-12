BRO Invites Tender for Repair and Rehabilitation (Replacement of Bearings and Expansion Joints) Of 73.20 Mtr - 2024_BRO_639545_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Repair and Rehabilitation (Replacement of Bearings and Expansion Joints) Of 73.20 Mtr and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Repair and Rehabilitation (Replacement of Bearings and Expansion Joints) Of 73.20 Mtr .

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_639545_2

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Repair And Rehabilitation (Replacement Of Bearings And Expansion Joints) Of 73.20 Mtr Span (Double Span) Tengapani Bridge At Km 814.685 On Road Chowkham Namsai Under 1444 Bcc/48 Brtf/Ce(P) Udayak In The State Of Arunachal Pradesh

Description: repair and rehabilitation (replacement of bearings and expansion joints) of 73.20 mtr span (double span) tengapani bridge at km 814.685 on road chowkham namsai under 1444 bcc/48 brtf/ce(p) udayak in the state of arunachal 931715 : km 814.685 on chowkham namsai open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 21.29 Lacs

EMD: INR 42.60 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 27-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-03-2024

Opening Date: 28-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Chief Engineer (P) Udayak

Contact Address: HQ CE(P) Udayak, C/o-99 APO, PIN-931715(Doomdooma)