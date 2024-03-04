BRO Invites Tender for Supply of Imb Fencing Extra Ordinary Repair - Ms Plate 1000x80x6mm in Manipur - GEM/2024/B/4714003

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for upply of Imb Fencing Extra Ordinary Repair - Ms Plate 1000x80x6mm in Manipur and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the upply of Imb Fencing Extra Ordinary Repair - Ms Plate 1000x80x6mm in Manipur.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4714003

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Supply Of Imb Fencing Extra Ordinary Repair - Ms Plate 1000x80x6mm With Ms Spike , Nut Bolt 10mm Dia38 Mm Long , Turn Buckle With Tightening Bolt , Nut Bolt 12mm Dia 50 Mm Long , Staples Pin For Fitting Of Barbed Wire, Steel Wire Rope 12mm Dia , D Bolt With Nut And Washer | Quantity | 3129 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: imb fencing extra ordinary repair - 12mm dia 50 mm long , staples pin for fitting of barbed wire, steel wire rope 12mm dia , d bolt with nut and washer

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 11-03-2024

Opening Date: 11-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence