BRO Invites Tender for supply of - w - 40 diesel engine oil (q3) , extreme pressure gear oilas per is 1118 (q3) - GEM/2024/B/5284568

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for supply of - w - 40 diesel engine oil (q3) , extreme pressure gear oilas per is 1118 (q3).

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5284568

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: supply of - w - 40 diesel engine oil (q3) , extreme pressure gear oil as per is 1118 (q3) , transmission oils (q3) , anti wear hydraulic oil as per is 11656 is 11656 , heavy dutydiesel ultra oil , super bearing grease , dieselexhaust fluid , antifreeze coolant as per is 5759 | quantity | 30546 15 - msme exemption | yes - startup exemption | yes

Quantity: 30546

Description: hydraulic oil as per is 11656 is 11656 , heavy duty diesel ultra oil , super bearing grease , diesel exhaust fluid, antifreeze coolant as per is 5759

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 4.50 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 24-08-2024

Opening Date: 24-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence