BRO Invites Tender for Widening Improvement of Existing Road in Assam - 2023_BRO_634140_1

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Widening Improvement Of Existing Road in Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_BRO_634140_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Widening Improvement Of Existing Road To Nhdl Specifications Of Road Changwinti Walong Namti From Km 0 To 54.45 And Hayuliang Changwinti Between Km 45.05 To 50.82 Renamed As Road Hawai Junction Namti Length 59.302 Km Under Project Udayak In Ap State

Description: widening improvement of existing road to nhdl specifications of road changwinti walong namti from km 0 to 54.45 and hayuliang changwinti between km 45.05 to 50.82 renamed as road hawai junction namti length 59.302 km under project udayak in ap state 931715 : km 0-54.45 on rd cwn and km 45.045-50.82 on rd hc open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per RFP and Tender Documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 293.87 CR.

EMD: INR 2.94 CR.

Document Fee: INR 30.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-12-2023

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-02-2024

Opening Date: 06-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Chief Engineer, Project Udayak

Contact Address: HQ CE (P) Udayak, C/o 99 APO, PIN-931715