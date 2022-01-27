BRO Invites Tenders For The Correction Work - 2022_BRO_499692_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Providing, Laying and Compacting of 04 cm Thick BC Correction Work and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organization

About BRO

Nation's most reputed, multifaceted, transnational, modern construction Organisation committed to meeting the strategic needs of the armed forces with enlightened leadership, a strong, skilled and committed work force, a well ingrained value system and a strong environment conscience. Playing a national role in socio economic development through its large scale contribution to infrastructure development.

About Tender

Border Road Organization requests a proposal for the tenders for the Providing, Laying and Compacting of 04 cm Thick BC Correction Work, with 05 cm thick bm and road marking with thermoplastic paint between km 2.200 to km 8.737 on road oksrt for resurfacing works 2022-23 under 91 rcc/ 14 brtf/ vartak sector in assam km 2.200 to km 8.737 on oksrt road in Assam

Tender Details

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 4.93 CR

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 06-01-2022 Pre-Bid Meeting Date 20-01-2022 Last Date for Submission 03-02-2022 Opening Date 04-02-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Brig Harish Kumar Contact Address HQ CHIEF ENGINEER PROJECT VARTAK, TEZPUR, ASSAM

Official Documents

