BRO Invites Tenders For The Correction Work - 2022_BRO_499692_1

About BRO
Nation's most reputed, multifaceted, transnational, modern construction Organisation committed to meeting the strategic needs of the armed forces with enlightened leadership, a strong, skilled and committed work force, a well ingrained value system and a strong environment conscience. Playing a national role in socio economic development through its large scale contribution to infrastructure development.
About Tender
Border Road Organization requests a proposal for the tenders for the Providing, Laying and Compacting of 04 cm Thick BC Correction Work, with 05 cm thick bm and road marking with thermoplastic paint between km 2.200 to km 8.737 on road oksrt for resurfacing works 2022-23 under 91 rcc/ 14 brtf/ vartak sector in assam km 2.200 to km 8.737 on oksrt road in Assam
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2022_BRO_499692_1
|Tendering Authority
|Border Road Organisation
|Brief
corrigendum : providing, laying and compacting of 04 cm thick bc correction work, with 05 cm thick bm and road marking with thermoplastic paint between km 2.200 to km 8.737 on road oksrt for resurfacing works 2022-23 under 91 rcc/ 14 brtf/ vartak sector in assam
|Description
|providing, laying and compacting of 04 cm thick bc correction work, with 05 cm thick bm and road marking with thermoplastic paint between km 2.200 to km 8.737 on road oksrt for resurfacing works 2022-23 under 91 rcc/ 14 brtf/ vartak sector in assam km 2.200 to km 8.737 on oksrt road open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|Please refer tender Documents
|Website (Optional)
Key Values
|Estimated Cost
|INR 4.93 CR
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|06-01-2022
|Pre-Bid Meeting Date
|20-01-2022
|Last Date for Submission
|03-02-2022
|Opening Date
|04-02-2022
|* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
|Location 1
|Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|Brig Harish Kumar
|Contact Address
|HQ CHIEF ENGINEER PROJECT VARTAK, TEZPUR, ASSAM
Official Documents
