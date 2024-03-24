BSF Invites Tender for C/O 08 Baded Mahila Barrack Coy Level Bops At Bop Rattachera - 2024_BSF_801803_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the C/O 08 Baded Mahila Barrack Coy Level Bops At Bop Rattachera and other online tender notices published by the Border Security Force.

About BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) is India's border guarding organisation on its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India, and was raised in the wake of the 1965 war on December 1 1965, "for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for matters connected there with". It has various active roles during an outbreak of war. It is the only CAPF to have a Water Wing, Air Wing and an Artillery Regiment. It comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The BSF has its own small force of officers or "Cadre". However, its head, designated as a Director-General (DG), has been an Indian Police Service officer since its establishment. The BSF has grown exponentially from 25 battalions in 1965, to 192 battalions with a sanctioned strength of 270,363 personnel including an expanding air wing, Marine wing, an artillery regiment, and specialized units. It currently stands as the world's largest and powerful border guarding force. BSF has been termed the First Line of Defence of Indian territories.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the Tenders for C/O 08 Baded Mahila Barrack Coy Level Bops At Bop Rattachera.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BSF_801803_1

Tendering Authority: Border Security Force

Brief: C/O 08 Baded Mahila Barrack Coy Level Bops At Bop Rattachera Of 172 Bn Bsf Under Shq Bsf Jowai Sh Electrical Work Of Mahila Barrack

Description: c o 08 beded mahila barrack coy level bops at bop rattachera of 172 793200 : bop rattachera open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 8.89 Lacs

EMDINR 17.78 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 21-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-04-2024

Opening Date: 10-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jowai, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DC Elect FTR HQ BSF Meghalaya

Contact Address: FTR HQ BSF Meghalaya