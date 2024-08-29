BSNL Invites Tender for Construction of 15 meter Roof Top Tower at Kumarikata Nalbari - 2024_BSNL_206062_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of 15 meter Roof Top Tower at Kumarikata Nalbari and other online tender notices published by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

About BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (d/b/a BSNL) is a central public sector undertaking headquartered in New Delhi, India. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was incorporated on 1 October 2000 by the Government of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director who is a central government civil servant of the Indian Communication Finance Service cadre or a central government engineer of the Indian Telecommunications Service cadre. It provides mobile voice and internet services through its nationwide telecommunications network across India.

About Tender

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited requests a proposal for the Tender For the

construction of 15 meter roof top tower including erection earthing painting aviation lamp and cable runway etc at kumarikata nalbari assam sh balance work 2nd call

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BSNL_206062_1

Tendering Authority: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

Brief: construction of 15 meter roof top tower including erection earthing painting aviation lamp and cable runway etc at kumarikata nalbari assam sh balance work 2nd call

Description: construction of 15 meter roof top tower including erection earthing painting 781348 : kumarikata nalbari

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 1.54 Lacs

EMD: INR 3.10 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 590.00

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 03-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 03-09-2024

Opening Date: 05-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Nalbari, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer Civil

Contact Address: BSNL Civil Div, 2nd Floor, BSNL Bhawan, PanBazar Guwahati

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.