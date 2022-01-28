BSNL Invites Tenders For The Laying Of OFC by HDD Machine - 2022_BSNL_103087_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Laying Of OFC by HDD Machine and other associated works in kmp-225 to kmp-234 and other online tender notices published by the BSNL

About BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (d/b/a BSNL) is a government-owned telecommunications service provider headquartered in New Delhi, India. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was incorporated on 01 October 2000 by the Government of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director who is a central government civil servant of the Indian Communication Finance Service cadre or a central government engineer of the Indian Telecommunications Service cadre. It provides mobile voice and internet services through its nationwide telecommunications network across India. It is the largest government-owned wireline telecommunications network service provider and fourth-largest government-owned wireless telecommunications service provider with more than 50% market share in India

About Tender

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Laying Of OFC by HDD Machine and other associated works in kmp-225 to kmp-234 in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_BSNL_103087_1 Tendering Authority Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Brief laying of ofc by hdd machine and other associated work s in kmp-225 to kmp-234 Description laying of ofc by hdd machine and other associated works in kmp-225 to kmp-234 guwahati open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 24.46 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 25-01-2022 Last Date of Document Collection 15-02-2022 Last Date for Submission 15-02-2022 Opening Date 16-02-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Divisional Engineer(TP) Contact Address 6th Floor,BSNL Bhawan, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001

Official Documents

