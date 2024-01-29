BTC Invites Tender for Construction of 4 Nos. of Acr (G 1)At Naokata Milan Higher Secondary School, Baksa - 2024_BoTC_35691_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of 4 Nos. of Acr (G 1)At Naokata Milan Higher Secondary School, Baksa and other online tender notices published by the Bodoland Territorial Council, Assam

About BTC

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region established under 6th Schedule of The Constitution of India according to the Memorandum of Settlement between Bodoland Liberation Tiger Force (BLTF) and Government of India and Assam. The BTC has 40 elected members and an additional six members that are appointed by the Governor of Assam. The area under the BTC jurisdiction is officially called the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD). The region falls within the geographical map of the least developed region in India. The agro-based economy is the only source of livelihood of the people. Industrialisation and other employment opportunities are scant. The Bodoland Territorial Council is headed by a Speaker and the executive committee is chaired by a Chief Executive Member, currently Pramod Boro.

About Tender

Bodoland Territorial Council requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of 4 Nos. of Acr (G 1)At Naokata Milan Higher Secondary School, Baksa.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BoTC_35691_1

Tendering Authority: Bodoland Territorial Council

Brief: Construction Of 4 Nos. Of Acr (G 1)At Naokata Milan Higher Secondary School, Baksa Under Btc, Funded By Samagra Siksha, Assam For The Year 2023-24.

Description: construction of 4 nos. of acr (g 1)at naokata milan higher secondary school, baksa under btc, funded by samagra siksha, assam for the year 2023-24. 781346 : baksa open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 70.60 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.41 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 25-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-02-2024

Opening Date: 16-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Baksa, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director Education, BTC, Kokrajhar

Contact Address: O/o the Director Education, BTC, Kokrajhar