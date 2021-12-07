BTC Invites Tenders For The Measures To Protect Villages - 2021_BTCWR_23420_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Measures To Protect Villages Kamalsing, Thuribari, And Its Adjoining Areas and other online tender notices published by the Bodoland Territorial Council, Assam

About BTC

The Bodoland Territorial Council was constituted under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India in the year 2003 after the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement on 10th February 2003 between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Bodo Liberation Tigers, to fulfill economic, educational and linguistic aspiration and the preservation of land-rights, socio-cultural and ethnic identity of the Bodos; and to speed up the infrastructure in BTC area.

The Council aims at bringing about accelerated progress to one of the most backward regions of the state of Assam with a special focus on the development of the Bodo people in the field of education, preservation of land rights, linguistic aspiration, culture, and ethnic identity.

Above all, the BTC has placed emphasis on the development of the economic infrastructure of the entire area for the uplift of the downtrodden people irrespective of caste, creed, and religion living in this part of the country.

About Tender

Bodoland Territorial Council requests a proposal for the tenders for the measures to protect the villages kamalsing, thuribari and its adjoining areas from the erosion of river garuphella on l/b in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_BTCWR_23420_1 Tendering Authority Bodoland Territorial Council Brief corrigendum : a/e measures to protect the villages kamalsing, thuribari and its adjoining areas from the erosion of river garuphella on l/b Description a/e measures to protect the villages kamalsing, thuribari and its adjoining areas from the erosion of river garuphella on l/b kamalsing, thuribari village open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer to tender documents Website (Optional) Click here to open the website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 4.92 CR. EMD INR 9.84 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 16-11-2021 Last Date for Submission 10-12-2021 Opening Date 13-12-2021 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read the tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Kokrajhar, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Addl. Chief Engineer, Kokrajhar Zone, W.R. Contact Address O/O the Addl. Chief Engineer, Kokrajhar Zone, W.R. Deptt., B.T.C. Kokrajhar

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

