BU Invites Tender for Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Electrification Work for Canteen at Bodoland University Campus

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Electrification Work for Canteen at Bodoland University Campus and other online tender notices published by the Bodoland University
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Electrification Work for Canteen at Bodoland University Campus and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Bodoland University
Bodoland University is a state university located in Kokrajhar, Bodoland, India. This University is known to be the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts including the Lower Assam region.
Bodoland University requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Electrification Work for Canteen at Bodoland University Campus.
Tendering Authority: Bodoland University
Brief: Supply, Installation And Commissioning Of Electrification Work For Canteen At Bodoland University Campus
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 2.66 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 18-03-2024
Opening Date: 18-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India