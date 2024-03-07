BU Invites Tender for Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Electrification Work for Canteen at Bodoland University Campus

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Electrification Work for Canteen at Bodoland University Campus and other online tender notices published by the Bodoland University

About Bodoland University

Bodoland University is a state university located in Kokrajhar, Bodoland, India. This University is known to be the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts including the Lower Assam region.

About Tender

Bodoland University requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Electrification Work for Canteen at Bodoland University Campus.

Tender Details

Tendering Authority: Bodoland University

Brief: Supply, Installation And Commissioning Of Electrification Work For Canteen At Bodoland University Campus

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.66 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 18-03-2024

Opening Date: 18-03-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India