BVFCL Invites Tender for Misc. Civil Works - CE/2024/SPC/09

About BVFCL

The Namrup Fertilizer Complex was renamed as Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited after bi-furcation from Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited from 01/04/02. It is located on the bank of dilli river in the south-western border of Dibrugarh District in Assam. It is the first factory in India, who use natural gas as basic raw material for producing nitrogenous fertilizer.

About Tender

The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) requests a proposal for the Misc. Civil Works In Qtrs. & Public Buildings Of Sec. A, B & F.

Tender Details

Reference No: CE/2024/SPC/09

Tendering Authority: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited

Brief: Misc. Civil Works In Qtrs. & Public Buildings Of Sec. A, B & F.

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 10.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 450.00

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 19-07-2024

Opening Date: 19-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

