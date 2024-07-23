BVFCL Invites Tender for Temporary Arrangement For Strengthening Of Existing Rcc Barrier - CE/2024/SPC/10

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Temporary Arrangement For Strengthening Of Existing Rcc Barrier At River Near Bvfcl Factory and other online tender notices published by the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited.
The Namrup Fertilizer Complex was renamed as Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited after bi-furcation from Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited from 01/04/02. It is located on the bank of dilli river in the south-western border of Dibrugarh District in Assam. It is the first factory in India, who use natural gas as basic raw material for producing nitrogenous fertilizer.
The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) requests a proposal for the Temporary Arrangement For Strengthening Of Existing Rcc Barrier At River Near Bvfcl Factory.
Reference No: CE/2024/SPC/10
Tendering Authority: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited
Brief: Temporary Arrangement For Strengthening Of Existing Rcc Barrier At River Near Bvfcl Factory.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 10.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 450.00
/
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 12-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India