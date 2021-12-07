CPWD, Assam Invite Tenders for the Renovation of Existing Shore Facilities at Badarpur Terminals - 12/NIT/SE-SIL/EE-SIL/2021-22

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Renovation of Existing Shore Facilities at Badarpur Terminals and other online tender notices published by CPWD

About CPWD

CPWD came into existence in July, 1854 when Lord Dalhousie established a central agency for execution of public works and set up Ajmer Provincial Division. Through the professional expertise in disciplines including Architecture, Engineering, Project Management coupled with comprehensive experience in building construction and maintenance CPWD has been serving the nation for last 164 years and has executed priority of works in difficult and demanding geographical and climatic conditions. It has now grown into a comprehensive construction management department, which provides services from project concept to completion, consultancy and maintenance management.

It is headed by DG who is also the Principal Technical Advisor to the Government of India. The regions and sub-regions are headed by Special DGs and Additional DGs respectively, while the zones in all state capitals (except a few) are headed by Chief Engineers.

CPWD has PAN India presence and has ability to undertake construction of complex projects even in difficult terrain and maintenance in post construction stage. CPWD had been involved in construction of stadiums and other infrastructure requirements for Asian Games 1982 and Commonwealth Games 2010.

Zeal and spirit of endeavor of CPWD officers have taken the organization beyond national boundaries. CPWD is right now engaged in construction of Afghan Parliament Building.

About Tender

Central Public Works Department, Assam Invite Tenders for the Renovation of Existing Shore Facilities at Badarpur Terminals on river Barak Nw 16, district Karimganj, Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No. 12/NIT/SE-SIL/EE-SIL/2021-22 Tendering Authority Central Public Works Department Brief renovation of existing shore facilities at Badarpur terminals, Iwai, on river Barak nw 16, district Karimganj, Assam.

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 2.21 CR.

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission 09-12-2021 Opening Date 09-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1 Karimganj, Assam, India

Official document

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

