CPWD Invites Tender for C/O Multipurpose Academic Building Vertical Extension Over Economic Building - 04/EE(E)-Silchar/2023-24

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for C/O Multipurpose Academic Building Vertical Extension Over Economic Building and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department

The Sentinel is the online tender website that C/O Multipurpose Academic Building Vertical Extension Over Economic Building and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Central Public Works Department

About CPWD

CPWD stands for Central Public Works Department. It is a government agency in India that is responsible for the construction and maintenance of public buildings and infrastructure, such as government offices, hospitals, schools, residential quarters, and roads. CPWD was established in July 1854 and is headquartered in New Delhi. It has regional offices and field units across the country.

The functions of CPWD include planning, designing, and executing construction projects for various central government departments and agencies. It is also responsible for the maintenance and renovation of government buildings and infrastructure. CPWD works closely with other government agencies to ensure that public buildings and infrastructure are built and maintained to the highest standards of quality and safety. Additionally, CPWD also provides consultancy services to other government departments and agencies in the areas of architecture, engineering, and project management.

About Tender

Central Public Works Department requests a Tender for C/O Multipurpose Academic Building Vertical Extension Over Economic Building.

Tender Details

Reference No: 04/EE(E)-Silchar/2023-24

Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department

Brief: C/O Multipurpose Academic Building Vertical Extension Over Economic Building And Commerce Building 2nd & 3rd Floor (Ppgi) And Providing Iei And Fan, Fittings, Feeder Pillar And Service Connection Etc. Assam University, Silchar, Assam (Sh: Sitc Of 13 Passenger Lift, High Mast Lighting, D.G Set, Audio Video System And Ac Unit)

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 85.19 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.70 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 19-03-2024

Opening Date: 19-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India