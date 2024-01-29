CPWD Invites Tender for Construction of Left Over Work Of 24 Nos. Of Type-Iv Special Flats in Nagaland - 35/NIT/CE/SHILLONG/2023-24

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Left Over Work Of 24 Nos. Of Type-Iv Special Flats in Nagaland and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department
The Central Public Works Department (CPWD, Hindi: केंद्रीय लोक निर्माण विभाग) is the Indian government authority in charge of public sector works. The CPWD, under the Ministry of Urban Development now MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), deals with buildings, roads, bridges, flyovers and other complicated structures including stadiums, auditoriums, laboratories, bunkers, border fencing and border roads (hill roads). The CPWD came into existence in July 1854 when Lord Dalhousie established a central agency for execution of public works and set up Ajmer Provincial Division. It has now grown into a comprehensive construction management department, which provides services from project conception to completion, and maintenance management.
Central Public Works Department requests a proposal for the Construction of Left Over Work Of 24 Nos. Of Type-Iv Special Flats in Nagaland.
Reference No: 35/NIT/CE/SHILLONG/2023-24
Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department
Brief: C/O Left Over Work Of 24 Nos. Of Type-Iv Special Flats In The Staff Quarters Zone Of Nit Nagaland Including Water Supply, Sanitary Installation, Electrical Installations, Road Work And Septic Tank 100 Users 2 Nos.
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 17.00 CR.
EMD: INR 27.00 Lacs
/
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 16-02-2024
Opening Date: 16-02-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Nagaland, India