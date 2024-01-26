CPWD Invites Tender for Repair and Maintenance Work in Mizoram - 07/NIT/EE/ACD/023-24

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repair and Maintenance Work in Mizoram and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department

About CPWD

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD, Hindi: केंद्रीय लोक निर्माण विभाग) is the Indian government authority in charge of public sector works. The CPWD, under the Ministry of Urban Development now MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), deals with buildings, roads, bridges, flyovers and other complicated structures including stadiums, auditoriums, laboratories, bunkers, border fencing and border roads (hill roads). The CPWD came into existence in July 1854 when Lord Dalhousie established a central agency for execution of public works and set up Ajmer Provincial Division. It has now grown into a comprehensive construction management department, which provides services from project conception to completion, and maintenance management.

About Tender

Central Public Works Department requests a proposal for the Repair and Maintenance Work in Mizoram.

Tender Details

Reference No: 07/NIT/EE/ACD/023-24

Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department

Brief: (1) Repair And Maintenance Work In The Work Space Of Head Of Office, Sib, Aizawl. (2) Repair And Renovation Work At Radio Tilla Office Building At Sib Aizawl.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 36.23 Lacs

EMD: INR 72.46 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 30-01-2024

Opening Date: 30-01-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only.

Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India