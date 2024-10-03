CPWD Invites Tender for Upgradation of Residential Building of Cpwd at Bamunimaidan, Guwahati - 32/EE/GD/2024-25

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Upgradation of Residential Building of Cpwd at Bamunimaidan, Guwahati and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department.

About CPWD

CPWD stands for Central Public Works Department. It is a government agency in India that is responsible for the construction and maintenance of public buildings and infrastructure, such as government offices, hospitals, schools, residential quarters, and roads. CPWD was established in July 1854 and is headquartered in New Delhi. It has regional offices and field units across the country.

The functions of CPWD include planning, designing, and executing construction projects for various central government departments and agencies. It is also responsible for the maintenance and renovation of government buildings and infrastructure. CPWD works closely with other government agencies to ensure that public buildings and infrastructure are built and maintained to the highest standards of quality and safety. Additionally, CPWD also provides consultancy services to other government departments and agencies in the areas of architecture, engineering, and project management.

About Tender

Central Public Works Department requests a Tender for Upgradation of Residential Building of Cpwd at Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.

Tender Details

Reference No: 32/EE/GD/2024-25

Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department

Brief: upgradation of residential building of cpwd at bamunimaidan, guwahati sh : replacement of existing damaged ms windows with upvc windows in t-iii 08 nos. and t-iv 06 nos. quarters

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 68.45 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.37 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 08-10-2024

Opening Date: 08-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India