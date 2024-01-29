CPWD Invites Tenders for Construction of Office Cum Residential Complex in Tripura - 09/NIT/CE/EE/TCD-I/AGT/2023-24

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Office Cum Residential Complex in Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Office Cum Residential Complex in Tripura and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Central Public Works Department

About CPWD

The Central Public Works Department of India commonly referred to as the CPWD, is a premier Central Government authority in charge of public sector works. The Central Public Works Department, under the Ministry of Urban Development now MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), deals with buildings, roads, bridges, flyovers, complicated structures like stadiums, auditoriums, laboratories, bunkers, border fencing, border roads (hill roads), etc. CPWD came into existence in July 1854 when Lord Dalhousie established a central agency for execution of public works and set up Ajmer Provincial Division. It has now grown into a comprehensive construction management department, which provides services from project conception to completion, and maintenance management. It is headed by the Director General (DG) who is also the Principal Technical Advisor to the Government of India. The regions and sub-regions are headed by Special DGs and Additional DGs respectively, while the zones in all state capitals (except a few) are headed by Chief Engineers. Nowadays, a new post of Chief Project Manager (CPM) has been created to head major prestigious projects of CPWD. CPMs are equivalent to the rank of Chief Engineers in CPWD. With country wide presence, the strength of CPWD is its ability to undertake construction of Complex Projects even in difficult terrains and maintenance in post construction stage.

About Tender

Central Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Office Cum Residential Complex in Tripura.

Tender Details

Reference No: 09/NIT/CE/EE/TCD-I/AGT/2023-24

Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department

Brief: Construction Of Office Cum Residential Complex (Ocr) For Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (Sib), At Kailashahar, Tripura.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.73 CR.

EMD: INR 9.47 Lacs

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 01-02-2024

Opening Date: 01-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kailashahar, Tripura, India