CPWD Invites Tenders For The Renovation Of Existing Shore Facilities - 11/NIT/ SE-SIL/ EE-SIL/2021-22

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Renovation Of Existing Shore Facilities at Karimganj Terminals and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Renovation Of Existing Shore Facilities at Karimganj Terminals and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Central Public Works Department

About CPWD

The Central Public Works Department of India (Hindi: केंद्रीय लोक निर्माण विभाग), commonly referred to as the CPWD, is a premier Central Government authority in charge of public sector works. The Central Public Works Department, under the Ministry of Urban Development now MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), deals with buildings, roads, bridges, flyovers, complicated structures like stadiums, auditoriums, laboratories, bunkers, border fencing, border roads (hill roads), etc. CPWD came into existence in July 1854 when Lord Dalhousie established a central agency for the execution of public works and set up Ajmer Provincial Division. It has now grown into a comprehensive construction management department, which provides services from project conception to completion, and maintenance management.

It is headed by the Director-General (DG) who is also the Principal Technical Advisor to the Government of India. The regions and sub-regions are headed by Special DGs and Additional DGs respectively, while the zones in all state capitals (except a few) are headed by Chief Engineers. Nowadays, a new post of Chief Project Manager (CPM) has been created to head major prestigious projects of CPWD. CPMs are equivalent to the rank of Chief Engineers in CPWD. With country-wide presence, the strength of CPWD is its ability to undertake the construction of Complex Projects even in difficult terrains and maintenance in the post-construction stage.

About Tender

The Central Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the renovation of existing shore facilities at karimganj terminals, iwai, on river Barak nw 16, district karimganj, Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 11/NIT/ SE-SIL/ EE-SIL/2021-22 Tendering Authority Central Public Works Department Brief renovation of existing shore facilities at karimganj terminals, iwai, on river Barak nw 16, district karimganj, Assam. Website (Optional) Click here to open the website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 3.13 CR.

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission 09-12-2021 Opening Date 09-12-2021 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read the tender document for accurate information

Site Location

Location 1 Karimganj, Assam, India

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also read: CPWD, Assam Invite Tenders for the Renovation of Existing Trainees Hostel at Central Academy -10/CE/GHY/2021-22

Also watch: